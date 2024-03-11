Alvarez remains a longshot to break camp with the Athletics, but he is making an impression with his bat in Cactus League play, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The career minor-leaguer had his best game of spring Saturday, going 3-for-3 with a solo home run that traveled 423 feet to left field, per Gallegos. Alvarez has put together several impressive Triple-A stints since 2019 in which he's showcased some decent power, but he's yet to log a regular-season major-league at-bat. The 29-year-old has experience playing across the infield, and given his .539 average over eight Cactus League games thus far, he may be on his way to forcing manager Mark Kotsay into a difficult decision come final cutdowns.