McKinney entered Wednesday's win over the Giants as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and laced a double in his one plate appearance.

McKinney was on the bench for the second straight night, but he came through nicely with his second extra-base hit of the season. The 27-year-old has found success at the plate elusive since the start of the season, and despite Wednesday's productive plate appearance, McKinney could find playing time increasingly sparse, especially once the switch-hitting Jed Lowrie returns from the COVID-19 injured list.