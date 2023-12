McKinney signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Friday, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

McKinney split the 2023 season between the Yankees and their Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, posting a .726 OPS with six homers over 48 games during his time with the big club. The 29-year-old will provide the Bronx Bombers with some veteran outfield depth.