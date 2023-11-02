The Yankees outrighted McKinney (back) to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Back spasms have kept McKinney out of action since late August, and he'll now lose his spot on the Yankees' 40-man roster. The 29-year-old outfielder has the option to become a free agent and should be able to secure at least a minor-league deal after posting a .726 OPS with New York.