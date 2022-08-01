McKinney owns a .306/.387/.533 slash line with 21 extra-base hits (nine doubles, four triples, eight home runs) and 37 RBI across 48 games with Triple-A Las Vegas since May 15.

McKinney was booted off the 40-man roster back on May 9 after furnishing an abysmal .096/.158/.173 slash line across 57 plate appearances with the Athletics. However, the 27-year-old has found new life in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, where he's also posted a pair of stolen bases and 31 runs over his 48-game stint with the Aviators in addition to the numbers previously cited. McKinney has only marginally cut down his strikeout rate to 27.0 percent from the 28.1 percent figure he'd posted against big-league arms, but he has upped his walk rate to 10.8 percent after drawing free passes at a 7.0 percent clip in Oakland.