Athletics' Brandon Moss: Dealt to Oakland
Moss was traded to the A's on Monday along with Ryan Buchter in exchange for Jesse Hahn and Heath Fillmyer, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Coming off a down season in which he hit .207/.279/.428, Moss will return to Oakland, where he spent three seasons earlier in his career. While his average fell for the fourth straight year, Moss managed to retain his power and hit 22 home runs over 118 games, marking the fifth time over the last six seasons that he's hit at least 20. With Oakland, Moss figures to see regular time at the DH spot against right-handed pitching and could be an inexpensive source of power to prospective owners.
