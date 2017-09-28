Play

Moss is out of the lineup for Thursday's series finale against Detroit, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Moss will take a seat on the bench after going 0-for-4 during Wednesday's contest. In his place, Lorenzo Cain takes a day off from the field and slides into the DH spot while batting second in the order.

