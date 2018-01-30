Athletics' Brandon Moss: May be moved elsewhere
Moss, who the Athletics acquired from the Royals on Monday, could be traded elsewhere, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
With first base earmarked for Matt Olson (hamstring) and Khris Davis in line to serve as the team's primary designated hitter, Oakland doesn't have much use for Moss, who lacks defensive utility and is owed $7.25 million in 2018. Given that Moss is coming off a season in which he slashed a woeful .207/.279/.428, it's unlikely that there will be much demand for his services from other teams.
