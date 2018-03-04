Athletics' Brandon Moss: Designated for assignment
Moss was designated for assignment Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
There had been rumblings this season about the Athletics potentially attempting to trade Moss to another team following his January acquisition, but this suggests the trade market was cold on the utility man. He hit a horrendous .207 in 2017, and has never really came close to surpassing the .300 mark in his MLB career. Moss will now be subject to waivers, but it's unclear what the level of interest in the 34-year-old will be. If he clears waivers, he can opt to remain in Oakland, but with his position blocked by the likes of Matt Olson and Khris Davis, this doesn't seem like a likely option.
