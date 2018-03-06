Brandon Moss: Released by Oakland
Moss has cleared waivers and has been released Tuesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Moss was designated for assignment after the A's claimed reliever Jairo Labourt off waivers. This could be the end of the 34-year-old's major-league career, as he stated previously that he may retire if not offered another major-league contract. If he does retire, he'll be closing the books on an 11-year career in which he hit .237/.314/.452 with 160 home runs.
More News
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...