Moss has cleared waivers and has been released Tuesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Moss was designated for assignment after the A's claimed reliever Jairo Labourt off waivers. This could be the end of the 34-year-old's major-league career, as he stated previously that he may retire if not offered another major-league contract. If he does retire, he'll be closing the books on an 11-year career in which he hit .237/.314/.452 with 160 home runs.