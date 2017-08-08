Maxwell is out of the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Maxwell is only a .221 hitter this season, but the start of August has been especially rough on him as he's 2-for-20 in his last seven games. Dustin Garneau will take his place at backstop and bat eighth.

