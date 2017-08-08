Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Sitting against Mariners
Maxwell is out of the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Maxwell is only a .221 hitter this season, but the start of August has been especially rough on him as he's 2-for-20 in his last seven games. Dustin Garneau will take his place at backstop and bat eighth.
More News
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Keys high-scoring win•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Day off Friday•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Timely hitting in extra-inning loss•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Added to Wednesday's lineup•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...