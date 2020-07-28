Smith (2-0) was credited with the victory in a win over the Angels on Monday, allowing one hit over two scoreless innings and recording one strikeout.

The offseason acquisition from across the bay in San Francisco has been nearly perfect early, recording nine outs over a modest 39 pitches across his first two appearances. Smith's ability to work multiple innings -- he started 13 games for the Padres and Royals in 2013 and 2018, respectively, and 75 games during his minor-league career -- already proved valuable Monday, and he could be in for similar usage early in the season as starters' arms are built up.