The Marlins acquired Smith from the Rays on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations and selected Smith's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Smith exercised the upward mobility clause in his minor-league deal with Tampa Bay. It will be the first time since 2021 that the 33-year-old appears in the majors. Smith holds a career 6.03 ERA over 102 appearances (13 starts) across parts of five major-league seasons. He figures to operate in long relief in Miami.