Tigers' Burch Smith: Heads to 60-day IL

The Tigers transferred Smith (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday.

The transaction opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for outfielder Ben Malgeri, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Toledo. Smith is in the midst of a throwing progression as he works his way back from right shoulder inflammation, but his move to the 60-day IL indicates that the Tigers weren't counting on him being ready to contribute out of the bullpen before the All-Star break. He'll be eligible for activation beginning July 21.