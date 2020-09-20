Pinder (hamstring) resumed baseball activities Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 28-year-old was previously expected to remain shut down until the final weekend of the regular season, but he's now taking light swings in the batting cage. Pinder still seems unlikely to return before the postseason with only six games left, but his quicker than expected return to baseball activities bodes well for his potential availability in the playoffs.
