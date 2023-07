Smith's contract was selected by the Athletics on Saturday.

Smith owns a 6.75 ERA and 9:6 K:BB in 12 major-league innings this season, and his 7.88 ERA and 18.9 percent walk rate in 24 Triple-A frames doesn't paint an optimistic picture either. He'll presumably be limited to low-leverage situations and may not stick around once Angel Felipe returns from the paternity list.