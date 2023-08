Triple-A Las Vegas placed Smith on its 7-day injured list Aug. 12 with an unspecified injury.

After the Athletics demoted him to Triple-A on July 25, Smith turned in seven scoreless appearances out of the Las Vegas bullpen before he was blown up for five earned runs on three hits and one walk while recording just one out in an Aug. 11 appearance versus Sacramento. He landed on the IL a day later and is without a clear timeline for a return.