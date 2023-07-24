Smith (1-2) took the loss against the Astros on Sunday, allowing an earned run on a solo home run over 1.2 innings. He also issued a walk and hit a batter.

Smith paid for his one mistake, a slider that Mauricio Dubon blasted 404 feet to left center for a go-ahead homer in the ninth. Smith has now allowed at least one earned run in five straight appearances, another rough patch in a season that's seen him pitch to a 6.59 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 1.3 HR/9 while also posting an unsightly 1.29 K/BB across 13.2 innings.