The Mets signed Smith to a minor-league contract Sunday with an invitation to major-league spring training, the Associated Press reports.

The 28-year-old right-hander elected to become a free agent last month after being outrighted off the 40-man roster in Oakland. Smith has allowed 25 earned runs in 31.2 career major-league innings and also struggled to a 7.53 ERA across 35 appearances last season with the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics.