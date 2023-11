The Athletics outrighted Smith to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

He was one of four relief pitchers the Athletics dropped from their 40-man roster Monday, as right-hander Tayler Scott was also outrighted along with lefties Anthony Kay and Easton Lucas. The 28-year-old Smith made 10 appearances out of the Oakland bullpen in 2023, logging a 6.59 ERA and 9:7 K:BB across 13.2 innings.