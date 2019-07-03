Herrmann went 1-for-3 with a walk and a grand slam in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Twins.

Sidelined since spring training after undergoing knee surgery, Herrmann was activated from the IL earlier in the day and crushed a Jake Odorizzi fastball in the fourth inning for what proved to be the game-winning homer -- and becoming the first player in history to hit a grand slam in his first game in an Oakland uniform in the process. With Josh Phegley coming off a .224/.260/.373 performance in June, the door is open for Herrmann to seize the strong side of a catching platoon for the A's.