The Nationals released Herrmann on Tuesday.
Herrmann had spent the entire 2022 season with the Nationals' Triple-A affiliate at Rochester, hitting .160 in 86 plate appearances. The 34-year-old catcher last appeared in the majors in 2019 with the Athletics and appears unlikely to get another look at the big-league level, given his current career trajectory.
More News
-
Nationals' Chris Herrmann: Gets MiLB deal from Nats•
-
Red Sox's Chris Herrmann: Activated from IL•
-
Red Sox's Chris Herrmann: Lands on injured list•
-
Red Sox's Chris Herrmann: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Red Sox's Chris Herrmann: Signs minor-league deal•
-
Giants' Chris Herrmann: Signs minors deal with Giants•