Athletics' Chris Smith: Endures rough 2017
Smith, who wrapped up his 2017 campaign with 1.2 scoreless innings in last Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Rangers, generated an 0-4 record, 6.79 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 55.2 innings in 2017.
The 36-year-old right-hander might be nearing the end of the line if his 2017 performance is any indication. Smith gave up multiple earned runs in 10 of 14 appearances, including eight straight at one point. Smith's ERA was his highest since his rookie 2008 campaign, while his 5.0 K/9 and 2.6 HR/9 were career-worst figures. Moreover, the veteran's numbers could have been even worse, considering he had the benefit of a .244 BABIP allowed.
