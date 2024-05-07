Hernaiz was pinch-run for and limped off the field after stepping awkwardly on first base Tuesday against Texas, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Hernaiz's day will be done after sustaining a left ankle injury trying to beat out an infield hit in the second inning. While he managed to beat the throw, Hernaiz was replaced by Max Schuemann and won't return to Tuesday's contest. The A's have a double-header with the Rangers on Wednesday then will have a day off before a three-game set against the Mariners.