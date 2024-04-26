Hernaiz went 2-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run in a 3-1 win over the Yankees on Thursday.

Hernaiz, who was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas earlier in the day, made an impact at the bottom of the order for an offense-starved Oakland team. He had significant trouble mastering big-league arms during his initial tenure with the Athletics to open the season, but he should have a chance for some additional valuable reps while Zack Gelof (oblique) is on the 10-day injured list.