The Athletics transferred Hernaiz (ankle) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Aaron Brooks, who is starting Wednesday's game versus the Astros. Hernaiz suffered a severe left ankle sprain a week ago and now won't be eligible to return until early July.
