The Athletics recalled Hernaiz from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

He's taking the roster spot vacated by Zack Gelof (oblique). Hernaiz will be a candidate for reps at second base in Gelof's absence and he can handle shortstop and third base, as well. It's unclear how high he'll be in the pecking order, however, after he managed just a .103/.156/.103 batting line before being sent down.