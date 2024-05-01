Share Video

Hernaiz will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Hernaiz will draw his seventh straight start Wednesday, with three of his last four starts having come at shortstop. He appears to have moved ahead of Nick Allen on the depth chart at shortstop while recording five hits in 17 at-bats to go with four walks since he was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas last Thursday.

