Cameron signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Friday.

A former prospect of note with the Astros and the Tigers, Cameron is now on his fourth organization after spending all of last season with Baltimore's Triple-A affiliate. Oakland is a good landing spot for a player like Cameron, as there could be at-bats up for grabs. He slashed .268/.346/.452 with 16 home runs and 23 steals in 110 games at Triple-A last year and turns 27 in January.