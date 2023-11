Cameron (finger) elected free agency Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Cameron registered a .798 OPS with 16 homers and 23 steals over 110 games with the Triple-A affiliate of the Orioles in 2023 before suffering a season-ending finger sprain in mid-September. The 26-year-old outfielder owns a career .201 batting average and .597 OPS in 244 plate appearances at the MLB level.