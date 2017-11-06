Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Returned from 60-day DL
Fowler (knee) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Fowler's season ended in June after he suffered an open rupture in his right patella tendon during his MLB debut. Prior to injuring himself, Fowler appeared in 70 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season, hitting .293/.329/.542 with 13 homers and 13 stolen bases. He's expected to be ready for the start of 2018, and he'll get a chance to open the campaign as Oakland's starting center fielder.
More News
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Recovery going as planned•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Will be ready for spring training•
-
Yankees' Dustin Fowler: Heads west in Sonny Gray trade•
-
Yankees' Dustin Fowler: Transfers to 60-day DL•
-
Yankees' Dustin Fowler: Sent to DL•
-
Yankees' Dustin Fowler: Out for season with knee injury•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...