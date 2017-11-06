Fowler (knee) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Fowler's season ended in June after he suffered an open rupture in his right patella tendon during his MLB debut. Prior to injuring himself, Fowler appeared in 70 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season, hitting .293/.329/.542 with 13 homers and 13 stolen bases. He's expected to be ready for the start of 2018, and he'll get a chance to open the campaign as Oakland's starting center fielder.