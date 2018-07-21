Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Sits versus left-hander
Fowler is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Left-hander Madison Bumgarner takes the mound Saturday for San Francisco, sending Fowler to the bench in favor of Mark Canha in center field. Fowler -- who is 2-for-23 over his last five games -- could return to the lineup Sunday against right-hander Johnny Cueto.
