Fowler is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Left-hander Madison Bumgarner takes the mound Saturday for San Francisco, sending Fowler to the bench in favor of Mark Canha in center field. Fowler -- who is 2-for-23 over his last five games -- could return to the lineup Sunday against right-hander Johnny Cueto.

