Fowler (knee) will be ready for spring training in 2018, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Oakland is planning on the 22-year-old being a part of their major-league roster next season, as well. Fowler still has a long way to go in his recovery from a ruptured patella tendon he sustained in late June, but the A's seem confident the young outfielder will be healthy and ready to go for 2018.