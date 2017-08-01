Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Will be ready for spring training
Fowler (knee) will be ready for spring training in 2018, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Oakland is planning on the 22-year-old being a part of their major-league roster next season, as well. Fowler still has a long way to go in his recovery from a ruptured patella tendon he sustained in late June, but the A's seem confident the young outfielder will be healthy and ready to go for 2018.
