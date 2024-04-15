Davis exited Sunday's win over the Nationals after five innings due to a right groin strain, MLB.com reports.

Davis felt tightness in his groin during a fourth-inning at-bat, likely the result of a difficult over-the-shoulder catch he'd made in the top of the frame on a CJ Abrams flyball. The veteran infielder is slated for an MRI on Monday and considered day-to-day until that evaluation is completed. If Davis is forced to miss any additional time, the trio of Tyler Nevin, who served as an in-game replacement Sunday, Abraham Toro and Darell Hernaiz would all be candidates to draw starts at third base.