Davis (thigh) will remain on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas at least until Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Davis got through Sunday's rehab appearance at Triple-A Las Vegas without issue, but the club evidently wants to see him get a few more chances in the minors before activating him from the 10-day IL. He served as the DH on Sunday, so he'll likely see some opportunities in the field later in the week to ensure he's back to full strength.