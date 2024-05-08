Davis isn't in Oakland's lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Rangers.
Davis went 1-for-3 with a walk and scored twice during a 9-4 victory in Game 1, and he'll catch a breather to conclude Wednesday's activities. Tyler Soderstrom will start at first base instead while batting eighth.
