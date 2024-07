The Yankees activated Davis (illness) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Davis had battled a stomach bug prior to the All-Star break but is feeling well enough to give it a go at the start of the second half. Ben Rice has been great against righties (.887 OPS) but hasn't done much versus lefties (.593 OPS), so the 31-year-old Davis will provide the Yankees with another option at first base against left-handed pitching.