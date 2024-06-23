Davis is expected to be used in a platoon at first base with the Yankees, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Davis was traded to New York on Sunday after being designated for assignment by the Athletics earlier in the week. Manager Aaron Boone said that Davis will be used in a timeshare at first base with Ben Rice while Anthony Rizzo (arm) is unavailable, entering the lineup when the Yankees face left-handers. The 31-year-old has produced a .265 average with a .795 OPS over 37 plate appearances against southpaws this season.