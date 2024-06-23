The Yankees acquired Davis and cash considerations from the Athletics on Sunday in exchange for Jordan Groshans.

After seeing his playing time steadily decrease, Davis was DFA'd by the Athletics on June 17. With the trade Sunday, it marks the third organization Davis has been with this season if you include him being with the Giants in March. He appeared in 39 games for the Athletics before being designated for assignment, slashing .236/.304/.366 with four home runs and five RBI over 135 plate appearances. To make room for Davis on the 40-man roster, right-hander Nick Burdi (hip) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.