Davis remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

Davis has now started just once in the Athletics' last five games, as he's seemingly moved into the short side of a platoon with the lefty-hitting Tyler Soderstrom, who has recently taken over as the team's primary first baseman. The 31-year-old has supplied a career-worst .586 OPS over 83 plate appearances this season, and the non-contending Athletics don't have much incentive to give him regular playing time while he's struggling to produce.