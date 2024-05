Davis went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Marlins on Saturday.

Davis returned from a stint on the injured list in the series opener Friday and went 0-for-3, but he authored one of seven multi-hit efforts for the Athletics in Saturday's 20-4 win. The veteran hadn't recorded more than one knock in a game since April 3, and Saturday's production snapped an 0-for-13 skid.