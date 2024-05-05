Davis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Following a stint on the 10-day injured list due to an adductor strain, Davis was activated Friday and had started at first base in both of his first two games back in action, going 2-for-7 with a run scored between those contests. The Athletics haven't indicated that Davis suffered a setback in his recovery from the injury, so his absence Sunday is presumably a pre-planned maintenance day.