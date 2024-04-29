Davis (thigh/groin) started at designated hitter for Triple-A Las Vegas against Sacramento on Sunday and went 1-for-4 with a double and a run.

Davis was given the green light to suit up Sunday after partaking in baseball activities with the Aviators on Saturday. Having apparently gotten through Sunday's contest without any issues, Davis is now slated to rejoin Oakland on Monday, when a decision on whether he'll need more rehab games or if he's ready for activation will be made.