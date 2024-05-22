Davis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's in over the Rockies.

Davis got the A's on the board with a solo blast off Cal Quantrill in the third inning. It was his first home run since he had two against the Guardians on March 29 and just his second hit in his last 20 plate appearances since May 11. The 31-year-old has lost out on playing time due to his offensive struggles. He's now slashing .196/.237/.337 with seven extra-base hits, three RBI, 10 runs and a 4:25 BB:K in 97 plate appearances.