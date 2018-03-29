Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Beats out Canha for roster spot
Smolinski won the final reserve spot on the Opening Day roster, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Smolinski is slated to split time in center field with Boog Powell, whose job battle with Dustin Fowler also came down to the wire this spring. The 29-year-old Smolinski was actually outhit by primary competition Mark Canha during the exhibition slate, but the former held his own by blasting four home runs and knocking in 13 runs over 57 plate appearances. He's capable of being deployed in right field in a pinch, as well, and is entering his third full season with the Athletics.
More News
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Knocks in run Monday•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Avoids arbitration•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Draws third straight start Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Returns from DL•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Walks, scores in first rehab game•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Expected to return in September•
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...