Smolinski won the final reserve spot on the Opening Day roster, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Smolinski is slated to split time in center field with Boog Powell, whose job battle with Dustin Fowler also came down to the wire this spring. The 29-year-old Smolinski was actually outhit by primary competition Mark Canha during the exhibition slate, but the former held his own by blasting four home runs and knocking in 13 runs over 57 plate appearances. He's capable of being deployed in right field in a pinch, as well, and is entering his third full season with the Athletics.