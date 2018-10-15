Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Activated from DL and outrighted
Smolinski (calf) was activated from the 60-day disabled list and outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.
Smolinski missed the final two months of the 2018 season due to a blood clot in his left calf. When healthy, the outfielder struggled to a .128/.171/.205 slash line across 19 games with the Athletics. The move frees up space on the team's 40-man roster for prospects in need of protection from the upcoming Rule 5 draft.
