Rays' Jake Smolinski: Solid spring continues
Smolinski is now hitting .286 (8-for-28) this spring after going 1-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in a 7-3 Grapefruit League win over the Tigers on Friday.
The veteran outfielder's exhibition resume includes two total doubles, a pair of home runs and four RBI overall. Smolinski has therefore made a solid case for himself with his opportunity as a non-roster invitee to camp, but he still faces an uphill battle for an Opening Day spot in a crowded Rays outfield. The 30-year-old could certainly serve as organizational depth to open the season in Triple-A Durham, however, and would give the team a quality callup option in the event of an injury.
