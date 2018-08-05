Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Recalled, placed on 60-day DL
Smolinski was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and moved to the 60-day disabled list with a blood clot in his left calf.
Smolinski likely won't play again this season. He struggled to a .128 average with two extra-base hits and two RBI through 20 games with the big club. Shawn Kelley is set to take Smolinski's place on the 40-man roster.
