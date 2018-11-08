Rays' Jake Smolinski: Inks minor-league deal with Rays
Smolinski signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Smolinksi spent the past three and a half seasons in Oakland, hitting a combined .227/.287/.357 across 175 games with the A's before being outrighted off the roster in October. The 29-year-old will likely get an invitation to spring training, though he figures to serve as organizational outfield depth for the Rays in 2019.
