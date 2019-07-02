Jake Smolinski: Headed to KBO
Smolinski is nearing agreement on a contract with the NC Dinos of the Korean Baseball Organization, Sung Min Kim of The Athletic reports.
Smolinski will be released from his minor-league contract with the Rays once his deal with the Korean club is finalized. The outfielder appeared in 67 games for the Rays' Triple-A affiliate in Durham this season, slashing. 270/.360/.504 with 12 home runs and nine steals.
More News
-
Rays' Jake Smolinski: Sent to minors camp•
-
Rays' Jake Smolinski: Solid spring continues•
-
Rays' Jake Smolinski: Inks minor-league deal with Rays•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Activated from DL and outrighted•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Recalled, placed on 60-day DL•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Optioned to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...
-
Ranking Cease with other SP call-ups
Dylan Cease is set for his MLB debut as the latest pitching prospect to get the call, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...