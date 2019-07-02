Smolinski is nearing agreement on a contract with the NC Dinos of the Korean Baseball Organization, Sung Min Kim of The Athletic reports.

Smolinski will be released from his minor-league contract with the Rays once his deal with the Korean club is finalized. The outfielder appeared in 67 games for the Rays' Triple-A affiliate in Durham this season, slashing. 270/.360/.504 with 12 home runs and nine steals.